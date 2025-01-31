36-year-old man charged with assault of man found dead in a caravan in Colne
Police were called to Oakfield Lodge on Birchenlee Lane in Colne just after 7pm on Tuesday, January 28, where they found 52 year-old Stuart Burns, who lived at the address unresponsive inside the caravan.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Adam Miller, 36, of Oakfield Lodge, Birchenlee Lane, Colne, has now been charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.
A spokesperson for the police said: “A Home Office postmortem examination has been carried out, but an exact cause of death has yet to be established.
“Further tests are being carried out to try and establish exactly how Mr Burns died, and this may take some time.
“The postmortem examination did show Mr Burns had suffered a number of serious injuries sustained during a recent assault and while these injuries did not cause his death we are investigating the circumstances.”
.Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1255 of 28th January 2025.
Miller has been remanded in custody to appear before Blackburn Magistrates Court today.