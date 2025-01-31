Investigation launched after man in his 50s found dead in caravan in Colne
Police were called to Oakfield Lodge on Birchenlee Lane in Colne just after 7pm on Tuesday, January 28, where they found the man unresponsive inside a caravan.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
He has been named as 52 year-old Stuart Burns, who lived at the address.
A post-mortem examination showed that he had suffered a number of serious injuries during a recent assault, but the injuries did not cause his death.
An exact cause of death has yet to be established.
Police confirmed that a 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene initially on suspicion of murder, but is now being held on suspicion of wounding and remains in custody.
Detective Inspector Darren Irving, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts first and foremost are with Mr Burns’ loved ones at this time.
“While Mr Burns' death is not being treated as a homicide, we do believe he has been the victim of an assault prior to his death where he suffered a number of injuries, and we are investigating the circumstances.”
Anyone with information that may assist police in their investigation should contact them immediately.