Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An investigation is underway after a man has been found dead in a caravan.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Oakfield Lodge on Birchenlee Lane in Colne just after 7pm on Tuesday, January 28, where they found the man unresponsive inside a caravan.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the death of 52-year-old Colne man Stuart Burns | Police handout

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Mini Market on Penny Street in Lancaster slapped with three month closure notice

He has been named as 52 year-old Stuart Burns, who lived at the address.

A post-mortem examination showed that he had suffered a number of serious injuries during a recent assault, but the injuries did not cause his death.

An exact cause of death has yet to be established.

Police confirmed that a 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene initially on suspicion of murder, but is now being held on suspicion of wounding and remains in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Darren Irving, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts first and foremost are with Mr Burns’ loved ones at this time.

“While Mr Burns' death is not being treated as a homicide, we do believe he has been the victim of an assault prior to his death where he suffered a number of injuries, and we are investigating the circumstances.”

Anyone with information that may assist police in their investigation should contact them immediately.