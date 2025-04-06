Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 36-year-old man has been arrested as part of a police investigation into incidents of exposure in Hoghton.

On Friday police were called to a report a man had been seen exposing himself near to Brindle Lodge off Hoghton Lane.

Officers attended and a number of enquiries were carried out to identify the suspect.

A spokesperson for Chorley Police said: “Yesterday afternoon we were called to Hoghton Bottoms following reports a man had been seen exposing himself and that he had been detained by members of the public.

“Our officers attended and a 36-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.”

They added: “He remains in custody at this time and the two incidents are being treated as linked.

“We know that incidents of this nature, while rare, understandably cause real concern in the community and that is why we wanted to give you this update.”

If anyone has any information which could help our investigation, we would ask that you call 101 and quote log 1044 of 5th April 2025.