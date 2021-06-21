25 bin bags full of cannabis farm waste found dumped in Preston

Around 25 bin liners bulging with trimmings, soil, fertiliser and other cannabis paraphernalia were found strewn around Havelock Street on Sunday (June 20).

The bin liners were initially reported to Preston City Council as fly-tipped rubbish, but the bags were then torn open by youths, revealing the contents as the waste from a cannabis farm.

Residents say the waste led to a strong smell of cannabis in the area, where there has been a number of cannabis farm raids in recent months.

Preston City Council said reports from the public and the police had alerted them to the waste, which has been cleared this morning (Monday, June 21).

Chinese food packets were also found inside the ripped-open bags, as well as plastic shopping bags from a supermarket in Birmingham.

Residents who reported the waste to the Council were told not to disturb the bags as they might contain evidence or clues to help identify those responsible.

Lancashire Police was approached for more information, but the force said it is not aware of the incident and was unable to provide a comment.

