A 23-year-old paedophile and rapist from Colne had his 12-year-old victim saved as ‘mine’ in his phone.

A spokesperson for Colne and West Craven Police said: “The man pictured is 23-year-old Dylan Sherratt and he is a paedophile and a rapist. You won’t see him on the streets of Colne any time soon.

He was given a sentence at Burnley Crown Court on Friday, totalling 16 years and 10 months.

The court was told that in August 2023 Sherratt befriended and groomed a 12-year-old girl in Colne, before going onto rape her.

In his initial messages to her in August 2023, Sherratt asked the victim to send her intimate images of herself.

He then acknowledged she was 12 years old and stated he would ‘get done’ should she become pregnant.

Sherratt had his victim saved as ‘mine’ in his phone and continued to send her sexualised messages.

CCTV footage captured Sherratt meeting the victim in Colne on September 1, 2023, where he is wearing a balaclava to help disguise his identity. The footage captured Sherratt sexually assault the victim.

The matter was brought to the attention of officers on September 12 after one of the victim’s friends raised the alarm with a school safeguarding officer about Sherratt’s behaviour.

Sherratt was arrested at that time on suspicion of sexual assault.

He answered no comment to all questions put to him during his police interview. The victim was spoken to and over the span of two interviews, she described how Sherratt had raped her twice – once in woodland and the second time behind a laundrette.

During the examination of Sherratt’s phone, officers found a significant amount of messages between the pair. Those included countless messages where Sherratt was being sexually inappropriate towards the victim, others where he was being controlling and others where Sherratt made reference to being in a relationship with the victim.

In one conversation he stated he had ‘hooked up with another girl’ but then continued ‘doesn’t mean we can’t be mates with benefits’.

When referring to the victim meeting his cousin, Sherratt stated: “you tell him you’re 15, not 12,” and continued “don't act like a child act like an adult.”

The messages ended on September 12, 2023, when Sherratt stated: "I'm sorry and I really like you as a person, but I don't feel a connection between us.”

He stated that they ‘would be better as friends’ and again referenced her age when stating: "right listen you’re a twelve year old yeah. I can’t be doing this anymore. It's gonna get me in trouble. I can't deal with it anymore.”

Sherratt’s behaviour did get him in trouble, and he was arrested on suspicion of raping a female child in November 2023.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Sherratt, of Belgrave Road, Colne, was charged with rape, engaging in sexual communication with a child, sexual assault and making indecent photographs/pseudo-photographs of a child.

He pleaded guilty to all the offences when he appeared at the court at an earlier date.

On Friday, Sherratt was sentenced to 10 years in custody, with a six year and 10 month extended licence period after Judge Daniel Prowse deemed him to be dangerous. He was also made subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was told to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Victim statement

In a statement to the court, the victim said that since the incidents she struggles to control emotions.

She said: “I cry all the time even at the smallest of things and often feel very sad. I struggle to understand why I get upset or why I feel sad. I put this down to the incidents that happened with Dylan. I get angry at the people closest to me for no reason and often lash out them.

“This makes me feel even worse as I know I have upset them, especially my grandma and grandad.“I often get flashbacks about what happened to me.

“I also suffer with nightmares twice a week. I struggle to sleep after these nightmares or often wake up early which then affects me at school.”

DC Sarah Jones, of the East Child Protection Unit, said: “Sherratt is a dangerous and manipulative individual with a sordid sexual interest in children.

“His sordid behaviour has had a significant and long-lasting impact on the victim.

Although the headlines will inevitably be about Sherratt, my thoughts are very much with his victim, who continues to show immense bravery.”

If you or someone you know has been the victim of a sexual offence report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101.