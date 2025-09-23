Appeal for information after woman raped in an alleyway off Leyland Lane
The shocking incident is believed to have taken place on Saturday evening.
Lancashire Police said they were called at 6.10pm on Sunday, September 21, to a report of rape.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
A spokesperson for the police said: “It was reported to us that a woman had been raped in an alleyway off Leyland Lane, Leyland, on the evening of 20th September.
“An investigation has been launched, and our enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made.”
Anyone with information, please contact 101 – quoting log 0896 of 21st September.