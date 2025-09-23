Breaking

Appeal for information after woman raped in an alleyway off Leyland Lane

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 11:00 BST
Police are appealing for information after a woman was raped in an alleyway in Leyland.

The shocking incident is believed to have taken place on Saturday evening.

Most Popular

Lancashire Police said they were called at 6.10pm on Sunday, September 21, to a report of rape.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are appealing for information after a woman was raped in an alleyway in Leyland.placeholder image
Police are appealing for information after a woman was raped in an alleyway in Leyland.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

A spokesperson for the police said: “It was reported to us that a woman had been raped in an alleyway off Leyland Lane, Leyland, on the evening of 20th September.

“An investigation has been launched, and our enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made.”

Anyone with information, please contact 101 – quoting log 0896 of 21st September.

Related topics:PolicerapeLeyland
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice