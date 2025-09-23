Police are appealing for information after a woman was raped in an alleyway in Leyland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shocking incident is believed to have taken place on Saturday evening.

Lancashire Police said they were called at 6.10pm on Sunday, September 21, to a report of rape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing for information after a woman was raped in an alleyway in Leyland.

Read More Appeal for information after child falls from window on Leyland Lane in Leyland

A spokesperson for the police said: “It was reported to us that a woman had been raped in an alleyway off Leyland Lane, Leyland, on the evening of 20th September.

“An investigation has been launched, and our enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made.”

Anyone with information, please contact 101 – quoting log 0896 of 21st September.