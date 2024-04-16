Lancashire Police arrest man following discovery of a cannabis farm in Preston
Following community intelligence, Lancashire Police officers attended an address on Balfour Road in Fulwood yesterday.
Upon entering the property, the officers discovered around 200 mature cannabis plants. There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed.
A 23-year-old man was arrested and is currently in custody being questioned on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire.
It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.
