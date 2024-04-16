Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following community intelligence, Lancashire Police officers attended an address on Balfour Road in Fulwood yesterday.

Upon entering the property, the officers discovered around 200 mature cannabis plants. There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 23-year-old man was arrested and is currently in custody being questioned on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

Lancashire Police have arrested a man on suspicion of cannabis cultivation

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

Read More Lancashire Police issue warning after elderly people targeted by rogue traders in Preston

If you have any concerns or information about crime happening in your area, you can report this to police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency, online via our website or anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.