40 officers and staff from nine agencies including Lancashire Trading Standards and Preston City Council Licensing took part in Operation Centurion.

The operation was launched to disrupt illegal activity, associated anti-social behaviour and issues which cause problems for the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 20 premises suspected to be involved in the sales of illicit products, exploitation of vulnerable people or failing to comply with a range of licenses were visited.

Thousands of illegal cigarettes were seized during raids in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Over 20,000 illicit cigarettes and 183 prohibited vapes were seized, and 32 bottles of alcohol were taken away by Trading Standards to be tested.

15 packets of prescription-only medication, which must be prescribed by an authorised health professional, were also seized.

Here’s what else happened:

More than 20 premises were visited during the operation (Credit: Lancashire Police)

- One premises was issued with a Section 19 notice after repeated failures to comply with their alcohol license.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- £5,000 was seized from a premises suspected to have been obtained by illegal means.

- Waste enforcement and Lancashire Fire and Rescue identified a number of waste piles causing significant fire risk to premises.

Sgt Roz Walsh from Preston’s Local Policing Team said: “This operation demonstrates the strong working relationships that we have with our partners and the commitment we all have to working together to tackle this sort of activity which often leads to anti-social behaviour in the surrounding communities.

“The combined strength of us all working together is formidable and is more likely to deliver sustainable solutions to these problems.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire County Councillor Michael Green, Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing, added: “Closing off avenues where illicit goods are sold is not just a matter of enforcing the law, it is a way of protecting public health and keeping the community safe.

“Our Trading Standards Team will continue to keep seizing illicit tobacco and non-compliant vapes and continue to take enforcement action against rogue traders.

“I encourage anyone to report shops to us that they believe may be behaving in an illegal way.