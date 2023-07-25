News you can trust since 1886
Carnforth paedophile spared jail after trying to engage children under 16 in ‘sex chats’

A paedophile has been spared jail after admitting trying to engage children under 16 in ‘sex chats’.
By Michelle Blade
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:06 BST- 1 min read

Geoffrey Wanless, 65, of Highfield Road, Carnforth appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (July 18) after previously pleading guilty to two charges relating to messages he had sent via social media to two individuals he believed to be children under 16.

The offences took place between March 2 and March 8 this year.

Wanless was sentenced to eight months prison suspended for two years, a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and a notification requirement to register with the police also for 10 years.

Preston Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardPreston Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £154 victim surcharge and court costs of £85.