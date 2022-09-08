18-year-old Chorley man remanded on bail accused of strangling woman and assaulting police officer among other charges

For the first charge, Cameron Matthew Shaw, of Chapel Walk, Coppull, was accused of damaging a television and plastic chest of draws, to the value of £160, owned by a female victim, contrary to sections 1(1) and 4 of the Criminal Damage Act 1971.

On the same date, August 21, Shaw is accused of intentionally strangling this female victim, contrary to section 75A(1)(a) and (5) of the Serious Crime Act 2015.

An 18-year-old Chorley man is remanded on bail after appearing at Preston Magistrates on August 23.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also faces two charges for assault of this victim, on August 20 and 21, and a fifth charge for assaulting Police Sergeant Harrison on August 22.

For all the charges, Shaw was remanded on bail until October 19, pending another trial, and ordered not to contact the female victim and a third, young person.