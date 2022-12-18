Appliances from Leyland, Chorley, Bamber Bridge, Penwortham and Preston were called to the scene on Dawson Lane at around 9:15am. By midday firefighters were still using water jets in an attempt to extinguish the blaze.

The incident involves approximately 30mx30m of waste on a landfill site.

It is understood the fire is at the Clayton Hall site which was the target of protests by residents in 2017/18 over foul odours which they claimed had blighted their lives.

Six fire engines were called to the scene.

A fire brigade spokesperson today urged motorists to avoid the area. Householders in the vicinity of the tip were also advised to keep their windows and doors closed if they either saw or smelled smoke.

The operation was later scaled down, although firefighters said they were expecting to remain at the scene for some time

