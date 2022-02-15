A 17-year-old girl reported to the police that she had been attacked by a man in Glover's Court on January 7.

A 19-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of rape and was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

In an appeal launched on Monday (February 14), detectives wanted to identify three potential witnesses as part of their investigation.

Officers later confirmed on Tuesday (February 15) that they had made contact with all tree individuals.

DC Sharon Clowes, of Preston CID, said: "We have now identified the men and the woman in the images and would like to thank them very much for contacting us.

"I must stress none of the people we wanted to speak to are suspected of any crime, but possibly had information to help us piece together exactly what occurred that night."

Detectives were still keen to speak to the driver of a car who stopped in Glover's Court shortly after midnight on January 8.

Police said the driver stopped because the road was blocked by an open car door.

"If you think this is you, or you have any other information about this incident, please come forward," DC Sharon Clowes added

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 0066 of January 8.