17 people arrested after machete, crossbow and drugs seized in raids across Lancashire

Officers executed 30 raids across Lancashire as part of Operation Vanquish - a new initiative launched by Lancashire Police to tackle crime in the county.

Police said over 17 people were arrested after a number of weapons including a machete, knives, PAVA spray and a firearm were seized.

Class B and Class A drugs were also recovered, including "imported prescription medication".

But police said this was "just the start of efforts to take the fight to criminals".

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "If you are involved in criminal activity you can expect a visit from officers working on Operation Vanquish – sooner rather than later.

"If you commit a crime, we will find you, arrest you and you will be dealt with accordingly.

"We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to root out criminality and keep our communities safe."

Anyone with any information which may assist officers in their pledge to combat crime can speak to a local officer, report information online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk or call 101.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

