Number of cats killed after being shot in Lancashire village as owners warned to be 'vigilant'

Cat owners in the Helmshore area were warned to remain cautious when letting their pets out following a number of attacks.

Vets4Pets in Rawtenstall issued the warning after a number of cats were brought in with "gunshot wounds".

"Unfortunately some of these injuries have been fatal," a spokesman for the veterinary practice in New Hall Hey Retail Park said.

A number of cats were injured after being shot in the Helmshore area (Credit: Pixabay)

"Please be cautious of letting your cats out in this area and if you are aware of any suspicious activity then please call the local police."

The RSPCA cruelty and advice line is also open from 7am-10pm, seven days a week for reports of animals suffering due to sickness, injury, cruelty or neglect.

You can report concerns on 0300 1234 999.

