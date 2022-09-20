News you can trust since 1886
15-year-old girl charged with assaulting police officers in Whalley

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly.

By Matthew Calderbank
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 9:47 am
The teenager was arrested after police were called to reports of a large gathering of youths on the fields at Whalley Cricket Club at around 10.25pm on Friday, September 16.

It is understood that two police officers were assaulted as efforts were made to disperse the group.

A teenage girl, aged 15, was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

She has since been charged and will appear at Blackburn Youth Court next month. She has not been named due to her age.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to Mitton Road, Whalley, at 10.24pm on Friday, September 16, after reports of a large gathering of young people.

"A 15-year-old girl was arrested and has been charged with two offences of assault on an emergency worker and of being drunk and disorderly.

"She was bailed to appear before Blackburn Youth Court on October 3."