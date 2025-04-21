13-year-old boy punched in face before having his £2k grey Merida bicycle taken on Stanstead Road in Chorley

A 13-year-old boy has been left with a bruised and sore eye after being punched in the face before having his bicycle taken off him.

Chorley Police were called last Thursday after the victim, a 13-year-old boy, was approached by the suspect on Stanstead Road at about 4.30pm and punched to the face before the offender made off on the victim's grey Merida bicycle worth £2k.

Police posted an image of the stolen bike in case anyone has seen it or been offered it for sale. | Chorley Police

The victim was left with bruising and a sore eye.

The offender is described as male, wearing a mask and black clothing.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or who may have dashcam, CCTV, or mobile footage to get in touch.

“We are also posting here an image of the bike in case anyone has seen it or been offered it for sale.”

Anyone with information that could assist police should call 101 quoting log 1117 of April 17th.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

