Crews tackle roof fire at commercial property in Kirkham

Four fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore and Penwortham rushed to the scene in Church Street at around 1.10pm.

The incident involved a fire in the roof space of the building.

Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used one hose reel to douse the flames.

(Credit: Google)

A thermal imaging camera was then used to check for hot spots as well as a positive pressure ventilation unit to clear the premises of smoke.

No injuries were reported.

Crews were in attendance for approximately half an hour.

