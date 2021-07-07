Blackpool Pleasure Beach protestor scaled The Big One over his 'homelessness plight' and he plans to climb Blackpool Tower as well

A court heard how David Little scaled The Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and was remanded in custody after he threatened to climb up Blackpool Tower.

Little, 49, originally from Scotland but has lived in the town for 29 years, admitted causing a public nuisance on Monday (July 5) at around 7.30pm.

The court heard how he had caused emergency services to attend, hindered the public and forced Pleasure Beach bosses to bring in a specialist safety team to check the 213ft tall ride before it could be put into operation again.

The Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

District Judge Jane Goodwin, sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court, asked the Crown Prosecution Service to produce a full break down of the financial cost of Little’s action.

She had already been told how it cost the fire service £2,000 to attend the incident and that three out of the four fire engines on duty across the Fylde coast had to be drafted in.

The police and Blackpool Pleasure Beach have yet to submit reports on their financial impact.

The court heard that Little did not realise he had put himself in danger and had planned his climb for three weeks.

In a statement to police, he said he was also planning to climbing the town’s iconic Blackpool Tower because he was fed up of having no home.

Steven Duffy, defending, said that Little, currently of no fixed address, had lived in Blackpool for nearly three decades and had been homeless for the past seven months.

Mr Duffy said: “He has worked on the sea defences in Blackpool and worked on the tram tracks and after 29 years considers himself a local who should get local help. All he has been offered is a hostel in Preston.

“He feels estranged by the local authority.”

The judge adjourned sentence pending the financial impact statements and a probation report on Little and warned him she may send him to be sentenced at Crown Court.