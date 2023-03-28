Crews tackle fire at domestic property for five hours in Blackburn
Firefighters tackled a blaze at a domestic property for around five hours in Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 15:36 BST
Crews were called to a property in Walter Street at around 4.15am on Monday (March 27).
Three fire engines from Blackburn and Darwen attended the blaze, which was well alight on arrival.
Firefighters used two hose reels, cutting equipment, lighting, multiple ladders and a nimbus nozzle to extinguish the flames.
Crews dampened down hotspots in the roof and chimney and remained in attendance for approximately five hours.
No injuries were reported.