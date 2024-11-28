It’s surely one of Lancashire’s most recognisable showrooms - but soon it will be all change.

The Pangea showroom in County Road, Ormskirk, is being offered for £675,000 by Fitton Estates.

Established for more than 10 years, the showroom stocks lifesize models of elephants, giraffes, rhinos, as well as Liver Bird replicas and Marvel characters. Each sculpture is made in Kenya, with all profits sent back to the country. It’s car park is littered with creatures of all kinds, and never fails to raise an eyebrow with people travelling to and from Ormskirk.

Outside Pangea, Ormskirk | Rightmove/Fitton Estates

But now the company, which is said to be “growing massively”, has decided to make a leap into a new chapter, having seen e-commerce take over and drive the majority of sales. So, from early next year, bosses intend to operate from a nearby warehouse, and online.

A spokesman for Pangea said: “Last year was a real eye-opener for us. Eighty per cent of our business came from online and we’ve been sending sculptures across the country as well as into Europe and America. Pangea is growing massively and the showroom can only hold so many sculptures in it, and as we expand, it doesn’t make sense to continue with it. People do still come in, but it’s people who have seen our products online and who have made a booking.

“So yes, we’re making a transition to become online and appointment only. We feel that this will better suit the needs of our customers and it will make the business more efficient.”

Smaller sculptures at Pangea | Rightmove/Fitton Estates

Bosses also say that the new system - starting in quarter one or two of the next business year - will help give a more luxurous and private feel for customers buying the sculptures which can cost many thousands of pounds.

Updates on the new business model and warehouse are set to be announced after Christmas. Keep an eye on what’s coming on the shop’s Facebook page and website.