A thug who threw bottles at police during a far right protest sparked by the murder of three schoolgirls in Southport last year has been jailed by a judge.

Mason O’Toole was said to have been at the forefront of a violent demonstration in Blackpool just days after the knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

Police bodycam footage played in court showed the 23-year-old throwing missiles, goading officers and shouting slogans like “sink the boats”.

O’Toole, of Beresford Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder and was sent to prison for two years nine months.

Judge Ian Unsworth KC told him he had been part of “an angry mob which took to the streets of the resort filled with hate.”

Blackpool was one of several locations around the UK where far right demonstrations were organised following riots in Southport on the day of the murders.

About 1,000 protestors gathered in the resort on the following Saturday and a number of arrests were made by scores of baton-wielding police who spent more than six hours trying to quell the trouble.

A further 10 people have been arrested and five charged after riots in Blackpool over the last week | Gazette

Passing sentence on O’Toole, Judge Unsworth said: “This was mindless thuggery which had its origins in the tragic events six days earlier. On the 29th of July three little girls were killed – murdered – in a knife attack at a holiday dance class.

“Others used these events as an opportunity to spread false information. Police (in Southport) had to deal with an outbreak of large-scale mass disorder. And that spread to other parts of the country, like here in Blackpool.

“A violent disorder charge is (designed) to protect the public from mob violence on the streets. Each participant act is capable of stirring up and encouraging others to behave in a similar way.

“Lancashire prides itself in its inclusive and cohesive communities. These (actions) are not a reflection of what the people of Blackpool stand for.”

The court heard that because of the trouble in various locations around Blackpool many businesses had to shut early and shop staff were left frightened to leave.

The demonstrators gathered at the resort’s Cenotaph before marching through the town. Trouble began in St John’s Square with one person reportedly being seriously injured. There were also confrontations in Talbot Square, the Houndshill Shopping Centre and other parts of central Blackpool.

Blackpool's Metropole Hotel, which houses asylum-seekers, became a focus of attention for Right Wing priotests in August | National World

At one point the protestors came across a counter demonstration staged by people attending the Rebellion punk festival nearby.

Judge Unsworth said police came under attack from the mob some of whom wore masks and were using racist language and displaying racist signs.

He said the action was “angry, self-indulgent, lawless behaviour”. And because of the relentless nature of the protest trams and buses were brought to a complete standstill.

He added that at one point demonstrators “outrageously asked taxi drivers to provide documents to prove their nationality”.

Glass bottles, bins and street furniture were thrown at officers. “Inevitably some of the officers and their animals (dogs) were injured.”

Lancashire’s Chief Constable said his officers had not only suffered physical injuries but also psychological problems as a result of what happened that day. Morale, he said, had “inevitably been affected”.

Judge Unsworth said that because of the actions of the mob other officers who should have been deployed to police other parts of the area had been caught up in the trouble.

He told O’Toole: “Your behaviour was utterly disgraceful. You were drunk. You were seen walking towards the police. It can be seen (on video footage) that your actions at that time encouraged the mob to behave like they were, seemingly galvanised. You seem encouraged by the attention you had brought upon yourself.”

In addition to chants of “sink the boats” O’Tool was also heard to hurl more abuse at officers, at one point shouting “You’re protecting people who shouldn’t be in our country more than our own people”.

He then screamed at them “you stink – you horrible b******s”. He even continued being abusive after he was arrested. In an interview at the police station he gave “no comment” answers.

The prosecution said prior to this arrest his record showed 15 previous offences including ones for violence, malicious communication and possession of cocaine.

These were scenes as protesters exercised their rights to protest in Blackpool Town Centre after the murder of three innocent children in Southport. Lancashire saw three separate protests in Preston, Blackurn and Blackpool. | submit

Victim impact statements read to the court included a representative of the NHS who said paramedic staff were left feeling unsafe and unwelcome that day. A senior police officer said people had been forced to flee for their own safety and his officers had faced “four to five hours of violence and threats of violence.”

A spokesperson for the North Pier said: “Blackpool doesn’t represent what had taken place.” Blackpool Tower said it had to close that afternoon to protect staff and customers.

The Winter Gardens venue said it had to take on extra staff that day due to the threat of trouble and, at one point, had decided to go into lockdown when the protestors approached. A staff member described it as “the most unpleasant day” they had ever experienced at work. She added: “They (the demonstrators) were out of control”.

Blackpool Council said: “Here in Blackpool we pride ourselves in being inclusive.” The authority said the behaviour that day “was not a reflection of what we stand for and was completely unacceptable”.

And Houndshill Shopping Centre said its traders had lost a lot of money by having to close down that afternoon. “The impact has been profound,” said the venue.

Barrister Claire Larton, for O’Toole, said her client accepted responsibility for his behaviour that day. He was a young man who lacked maturity.

“There was an element here of being caught up in the incident and getting carried away,” she said. And she added he wanted to distance himself from the far right motives surrounding the protest. “He acknowledges the seriousness of his position.”

Ms Larton asked the judge to consider passing a sentence which did not mean an immediate prison sentence.

Mounted officers in attendance as protesters descend on Blackpool Promenade after the Southport murders. Photo: Richard Hunt | National World

But Judge Unsworth said the seriousness of the offence meant it merited a custodial sentence.

He said the angry mob had been “spewing hatred” and he told O’Toole he had played an “active and enthusiastic role that every decent member of the community will have been appalled by what you and others did”.

“The courts will typically impose severe sentences to large scale and violent public disorder.”

He said the protest had cost the resort and its traders thousands of pounds, had brought the entire bus and tram network to a halt, and had injured several police officers.

The fact that O’Toole had tried excuse his behaviour that day as “standing up for the country and what was right” was “utterly deluded.”

“You were an active participant, inciting others. You threw more than one missile. Vulnerable people , mainly children, were present. And you committed it while under the influence of alcohol.

“I accept that you are remorseful and no doubt you regret it. But only a sentence of immediate custody can be appropriate in this case.”

O’Toole shouted “love you” to members of his family sitting in the public gallery and waved as he was taken down to the cells.