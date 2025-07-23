LIVE Jay Slater Inquest: Coroner delivers verdict after teen's tragic death in Tenerife
Lancashire coroner Dr James Adeley is expected to conclude the inquest today and deliver his summing-up of the case at around 10am.
The much loved 19-year-old from Oswaldtwistle had been visiting the Spanish island with two friends to attend the NRG music festival in June 2024.
But after becoming separated from his friends following the all-night rave he went back to an AirBnB holiday cottage in the remote village of Masca with the two Britons, convicted drug dealer Ayub Qassim, 31, and another man.
The apprentice bricklayer was last seen alive leaving the white-washed house at around 7.30am on June 17, 2024.
It is thought Jay decided to walk back to the apartment he was staying in with his friends. He called one, saying he was lost, thirsty, and his phone had one per cent battery, but never arrived at the apartment. He was reported missing and his mysterious disappearance sparked widespread public interest and social media conspiracy theories.
Family and friends from his hometown of Oswaldtwistle flew out to assist with the search, while others rallied at home sending messages of hope and fundraising to support his family.
Blue ribbons were tied to lampposts throughout the town as a show of support.
But sadly after a month-long search, Jay's body was found in a ravine on July 15 last year, near to where his phone last pinged. A post-mortem examination concluded he died of traumatic head injuries, consistent with a fall from height.
His devastated family repatriated his body and held a touching funeral.
Today and tomorrow it is hoped Dr Adeley can offer them closure and answer the many unanswered questions they have surreounding their son’s death.
Follow our blog below for live updates from Day 2 of the inquest...
Inquest concludes
Coroner Dr James Adeley thanked everyone who gave evidence during the inquest.
He then addressed the family, expressing his hope that the thorough examination of facts, rather than speculation, has offered them some measure of certainty.
“My condolences remain with the family who've lost a son, a brother, a nephew and a friend,” he said.
Dr Adeley then exits the court room.
Jay's fall was influenced by lack of training and poor judgement
Factors contributing to Jay’s fall included his lack of training, poor judgement, fatigue, dehydration, inappropriate clothing, absence of a hat and possible aftereffects of drugs consumed the night before.
These conditions would have “seriously compromised” his ability to respond effectively to a slip or fall.
Coroner delivers final conclusion
Coroner Dr James Adeley said: “Jay Dean Slater died on June 17, 2024 in the Juan Lopez ravine, a remote area of Tenerife.
“While attempting to descend the ravine, Jay fell in challenging terrain.
“He fell approximately 20 to 25 metres, sustaining a skull fracture and brain trauma which would have caused instantaneous death.
“There was no involvement of a third party.
“Jay Dean Slater died as the result of an accidental fall.”
Jay died an 'accidental death', coroner rules
The coroner concludes Jay Slater died an "accidental death" after falling from a height.
Jay believed to have fallen 20–25 metres
Dr James Adeley explained that Slater was found 29 days after his disappearance in Tenerife’s Teno National Park.
After 13 days, all accessible paths had been searched and the operation shifted to more treacherous terrain - areas made difficult to reach by steep ravines and mountains.
On July 15, Slater’s body was discovered above a dry stream bed.
His bag, containing his passport, was found 15-20 metres uphill from where he lay.
It’s believed he may have fallen 20–25 metres.
Dr Adeley said the area is rarely visited by people and suggested Slater may have mistakenly taken the path thinking it would lead to the sea.
Jay said he was 'frightened' in phone call
Slater’s friend Lucy Law was woken by Brandon Hodgson who explained the situation.
She called Jay at 8.32am local time and they spoke for just over two minutes.
During the call, Slater said he was frightened and needed a drink.
Lucy advised him to go back to the Airbnb, but he replied that he couldn’t.
However, Lucy said there was no indication that anything bad had happened.
After the call, Law texted him to return to the Airbnb because it was “boiling,” the inquest heard.
A second call took place at 8.50am, lasting 22 seconds.
Slater told Law his phone was on 1% and that all he could see were mountains.
A police officer told the inquest that across all communications, Slater did not appear to be in danger or distress, the coroner added.
Jay wanted to catch bus from Airbnb
When Jay told Ayub Qassim he planned to catch a bus back to his apartment, Qassim replied there were no buses.
Jay insisted a local woman had told him one was due in ten minutes.
Qassim noted Jay still seemed under the influence which may have made him “more confident and impulsive.”
At 8am on the day he disappeared, Jay’s smartwatch recorded him walking.
Around 8.10-8.15am, Louisa Hernandez saw him walking briskly along the right-hand side of the road.
At 8.21am, Jay called Brandon Hodgson, who could see via location sharing that Jay was in the mountains.
Jay said he was leaving the road but did not seem hurt, frightened, or distressed, though Brandon noted he didn’t quite seem himself and couldn’t explain why.
Jay then called Bradley Geoghegan, saying he had left the Airbnb and was heading back to start drinking again.
Bradley didn’t believe anything had happened at the Airbnb to prompt his departure.
When asked where he was, Jay replied it was an hour’s drive or a 14-hour walk.
His phone battery was at 3% by the end of the call.
Coroner says images of knives likely a 'social media boast'
Coroner Dr James Adeley addressed the issue of knives and whether Jay Slater was in any danger before his death.
The inquest heard that Slater had sent a photo showing kitchen knives tucked into his trousers shortly beforehand.
However, Dr Adeley said he does not consider the image to be evidence of any threat or imminent danger.
Instead, he suggested the photo was likely intended as a “social media boost.”
He added that subsequent messages sent by Slater did not indicate he felt threatened or at risk.
Watch 'irrelevant' to Jay's death
Dr James Adeley reviewed the journey taken by Jay Slater, Ayoub Qassim and Stephen Roccas to an Airbnb in the mountains of Tenerife.
He noted that during the trip, Slater sent messages to friends referencing the idea of stealing and selling a watch.
However, due to Slater's level of intoxication and the absence of any evidence that a theft occurred, the coroner concluded: “The watch is irrelevant to subsequent events.”
Dr Adeley added that Jay made no mention of threats or conflict in any of his messages, and none of his contacts sensed fear or distress in their communications with him.
Details of the night of Jay disappeared
At around 2.48am local time on June 17, Jay’s friend Lucy Law messaged him offering to take him home.
Jay replied that he was “on a mission.”
Lucy later told the inquest that while Jay was drunk, he was still able to stand and function.
A few hours later, Jay asked to stay with Ayub Qassim and Steven Roccas, who offered him a place to sleep on the sofa at their Airbnb.
Although their accommodation was far from Jay’s own, the inquest heard that they had planned to bring him closer to his lodgings the following morning.
Jay had taken drugs prior to his death, coroner says
Toxicology tests revealed that Jay had consumed MDMA, cocaine, ketamine and alcohol prior to his death.
Drugs and alcohol 'common theme' in Jay's inquest
The coroner referred to an incident in which Jay and Bradley were reportedly too intoxicated to undress after a night of drinking in Tenerife, noting that this "gives some indication of the extent of the partying."
He added that a “common theme” throughout the evidence is the difficulty in obtaining reliable accounts, as Jay’s friends were often asked to recall events after consuming “copious amounts of drugs and alcohol.”
Jay had 'no injuries characteristic of third-party involvement'
The coroner confirmed he is legally satisfied that the inquest has been examining the correct individual, affirming Jay Slater’s identification.
Addressing the cause of death, he stated that a post-mortem was conducted after Jay’s repatriation to the UK.
The examination found no injuries suggesting the involvement of a third party.
The coroner added that Jay sustained multiple abrasions consistent with the rough local terrain and a fall.
Jay’s body was formally identified using his finger and palm prints
Coroner Dr James Adeley says Jay’s body was formally identified using his finger and palm prints.
Jay’s death was 'probably instantaneous'
Pathologist Dr Mark Shepherd said Jay’s death was “probably instantaneous”.
The cause of death was a severe, traumatic brain injury.
The coroner said: “I hope it is some consolation to the family that Jay would have been unaware of the situation after his fall.”
The coroner turns to the events that led up to Slater's death in Tenerife and outlines the evidence heard yesterday.
"The common theme through this inquest has been that all witnesses are trying to recall events from parties," he says.
'Jay was a bundle of fun with a constant smile'
Jay’s mum Debbie Duncan says he was “always a popular boy and had many friends.”
“He loved his family and wasn't afraid to show affection,” she added.
“Not in a million years did we predict what was to unfold.
“He was very loved and our hearts are broken. Our lives will never be the same without Jay in it.”
Hearing resumes
Inquest proceedings have begun.
Coroner Dr James Adeley has entered the court ahead of the conclusion of Jay Slater’s inquest.
Day 2, welcome back...
The Jay Slater inquest at Preston Coroner’s Court continues today...
Dr Adeley is expected to give his summing-up of the case at 10am this morning (July 25).