One man crime wave given final warning to change life reoffended again

A crack cocaine addict launched a one-man crime wave just a week after being give a “final chance” with a suspended prison sentence, a judge in Preston was told.

Simon Raith went on to commit around a dozen crimes in the first three months of being freed by the city’s Crown Court.

And when the 35-year-old appeared back in the same dock Recorder Ben Lawrence said he had no other option this time but to keep him behind bars.

Jailing him for a total of 25 months he told Raith: “You were given a chance a few months ago and you were either unable or unwilling to take it.

“When you get out it will be down to you whether you end up back in court or you manage to turn your life around. I hope it’s the latter, but that’s up to you.”

Raith pleaded guilty to five charges of thefts from motor vehicles, four of theft from shops, going equipped for theft, fraud by false representation using a stolen bank card, possessing a knife in a public place and criminal damage.

Twelve of the 13 offences were committed in the weeks after being put on trust with an 18-month jail term suspended for 18 months earlier this year at Preston.

He was also ordered to attend 15 rehabilitation activity days and a course of drug rehab. But the court heard he had failed to comply with most of those orders.

Recorder Lawrence said Raith had an “appalling” record of complying with court orders in the past. He had a criminal record with 58 offences on it prior to this latest crime spree.

The court heard his most recent offending had followed release on a suspended sentence on February 11. Within a week he had stolen an electric razor worth £300 from a Tesco store and went on to commit a string of other thefts over the next 11 weeks.

They included further shoplifting charges, several offences of stealing from cars – one involving the theft of a satnav and AirPods, together worth around £1,000 - a purse, cash and a bank debit car.

He used the stolen card to buy goods and when he was eventually caught he was found to have a balaclava mask, some drill bits and a Stanley knife in his bag.

While in custody at Blackburn police station he deliberately blocked the toilet of his cell with paper and caused flooding which destroyed two boxes of microwave meals in a storeroom next door.

Barrister Leah Gregory said that the 18-month suspended sentence imposed in February should now be invoked in full, with additional prison time for the offences committed in breach of it.

Naomi Duckworth, representing Raith, of Lion Street, Church near Accrington, said her client fully understood the seriousness of the offences he had committed while on a suspended sentence and he expressed his remorse.

“The question for the court today is the length of any custodial sentence,” she said. And she added that the difficulties he suffered in a troubled childhood had “undoubtedly impacted” on his behaviour and development, leading him to get into drugs.

“Rehabilitation is going to be a long and painful process,” she said. “He is making progress in custody (having already served 43 days behind bars on remand). I certainly hope he won’t be back before the court.”

Recorder Lawrence said the possession of an offensive weapon had to be the most serious of the charges against him and he was compelled to jail him for six months for that one alone.

He told Raith: “I am aware of you having a long-standing addiction to crack cocaine. You had a sad and difficult childhood which you struggled with. That may or may not be the cause of your addiction.

“I don’t like having to send someone to prison for what are, in the main, low-level offences. And I don’t like having to send a drug addict to prison because you have better prospects (outside) with the assistance of the probation service.

“Sadly you have left me with no choice.”