A disabled father caught with a large quantity of “laughing gas” at his home claimed he was using it to make his daughter a birthday cake.

Police found 27 large canisters of nitrous oxide at Craig Holmes’ house in Preston, the city’s Crown Court was told, together with a quantity of cannabis packed in a Celebrations chocolates tin.

The 34-year-old said the gas – used in bakeries as a frothing gas for whipped cream – was for his own personal use and not for supplying to others for inhalation as a recreational drug.

Holmes, who appeared in the dock on crutches, pleaded guilty to possessing around two litres of nitrous oxide, a Class C drug, and also guilty to possession of more than 26 grammes of cannabis.

He was given a seven-week prison sentence suspended for six months and fined £100 for breaching a previous suspended prison sentence which had just two days to run when he was arrested.

The court heard police visited Holmes at home in Sandy Lane, Cottam on another matter and during a search of the property uncovered the gas canisters and cannabis together with scales and snap bags. He also had almost £700 in cash in his jacket.

Recorder Ayesha Siddiqi said she was “slightly surprised” the prosecution had not pursued a prosecution for possession with intent to supply due to the quantity of drugs and paraphernalia found in the premises.

“The defendant is extremely fortunate for that,” she said.

When interviewed by police Holmes, who has been disabled following a head injury suffered in a fall last November and a brain tumour diagnosed in 2019, told them he was using the nitrous oxide to bake a cake for his child’s birthday and for milkshakes. When asked about the cannabis he said: “It’s just a bit of weed, I don’t see what the big deal is.”

The court was told he had a number of previous drug-related convictions on his record including one in May 2023 for which he was given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for 18 months which was due to expire just two days after he was charged with these latest offences.

Defence barrister Ellie McManus argued that activation of that suspended sentence would be unjust in the circumstances due to his medical history and the fact it had only 48 hours left to run.

Recorder Siddiqi told Holmes: “You were found with a large quantity of nitrous oxide. You committed these offences just two days before the end of that suspended sentence.

“I am not going to activate that because I feel it is unjust. You clearly have a number of health issues.”

Nitrous oxide, once tagged laughing gas, was commonly used by dentists and surgeons as an anaesthetic, but in recent years has become a popular recreational drug amongst young people. Its effects include euphoria and sometimes hallucinations.

But it is also used in racing cars or rocket engines to increase power.