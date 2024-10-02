Couple hold blessing ceremony in care home after 21 years together
Kevin ‘Kev’ Button, who lives with dementia at HC-One’s Meadow Bank Care Home in Bamber Bridge received a blessing with his long-term partner Allison Gallacher to celebrate their love for each other as part of World Alzheimer’s Month.
The pair have been together for over two decades and decided to celebrate their love by receiving a blessing last Sunday.
They met through their shared love of hockey whilst attending a tournament in Llandudno in 1993.
Allie said: “We hit it off instantly, getting up to mischief like when we were dancing on the table in Summerland’s nightclub, breaking the chair at Cannock hockey club and early McDonald’s trip at York Hockey Club to stave off a hangover.
“He asked me almost every day when we are going to get married, give up your hockey so we can go away to weekends and slowdown from work. How I wish I had listened to him.”
It wasn’t too late though, and plans were put in place at the care home to celebrate Kev and Allie’s love.
Explaining why they chose to have it in the care home, Allie added: “Kev’s been in Meadow Bank now for four years and there is not a day goes by when I would have considered not being with him and, although there are days when he doesn’t speak to me or tells me to go away as I push him to do his mobility exercises or stimulate his brain with activities, he is the love of my life and time together is worth more than anything.
“This blessing is for him to have memories and on good days a chance to share them with him.”
The ceremony took place in the gardens at Meadow Bank led by Chaplin Gill Smart, with Allie and Kev surrounded by family, friends, colleagues and fellow residents.
Many spectators commented that Allie looked stunning whilst walking in accompanied by her dad to meet her very smartly dressed partner Kevin and there were tears of joy and smiles all round.
Graham Stokes, Director of Dementia & Specialist Service Innovation at HC-One, said: “It was such a joyous experience to be at theBlessingof Alison and Kevin’s relationship. Uplifting to feel the happiness in the smiles and laughter of their family and friends.
“Well done to Caroline and Team Meadow Bank for showing what is possible when you’re determined to give people the life they want.”
