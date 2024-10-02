Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A couple who have been together for 21 years have celebrated their love with a blessing ceremony in a care home.

Kevin ‘Kev’ Button, who lives with dementia at HC-One’s Meadow Bank Care Home in Bamber Bridge received a blessing with his long-term partner Allison Gallacher to celebrate their love for each other as part of World Alzheimer’s Month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin ‘Kev’ Button received a blessing with his long-term partner Allison Gallacher to celebrate their love for each other as part of World Alzheimer’s Month. | UGC

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair have been together for over two decades and decided to celebrate their love by receiving a blessing last Sunday.

They met through their shared love of hockey whilst attending a tournament in Llandudno in 1993.

They met through their shared love of hockey whilst attending a tournament in Llandudno in 1993. | UGC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allie said: “We hit it off instantly, getting up to mischief like when we were dancing on the table in Summerland’s nightclub, breaking the chair at Cannock hockey club and early McDonald’s trip at York Hockey Club to stave off a hangover.

“He asked me almost every day when we are going to get married, give up your hockey so we can go away to weekends and slowdown from work. How I wish I had listened to him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Meet Lancashire Police dog PD Bram who features on October calendar

It wasn’t too late though, and plans were put in place at the care home to celebrate Kev and Allie’s love.

Explaining why they chose to have it in the care home, Allie added: “Kev’s been in Meadow Bank now for four years and there is not a day goes by when I would have considered not being with him and, although there are days when he doesn’t speak to me or tells me to go away as I push him to do his mobility exercises or stimulate his brain with activities, he is the love of my life and time together is worth more than anything.

“This blessing is for him to have memories and on good days a chance to share them with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ceremony took place in the gardens at Meadow Bank led by Chaplin Gill Smart, with Allie and Kev surrounded by family, friends, colleagues and fellow residents.

Many spectators commented that Allie looked stunning whilst walking in accompanied by her dad to meet her very smartly dressed partner Kevin and there were tears of joy and smiles all round.

Graham Stokes, Director of Dementia & Specialist Service Innovation at HC-One, said: “It was such a joyous experience to be at theBlessingof Alison and Kevin’s relationship. Uplifting to feel the happiness in the smiles and laughter of their family and friends.

“Well done to Caroline and Team Meadow Bank for showing what is possible when you’re determined to give people the life they want.”