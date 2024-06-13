Counterfeit goods worth £500k seized at Appleby Horse Fair
Trading Standards Officers from Westmorland and Furness Council supported by Cumbria Police focused on the market traders who were selling products which could potentially pose a safety risk to consumers, such as counterfeit perfumes, sunglasses and wireless earbuds.
The items include 2,500 pairs of sunglasses and nearly 200 bottles of perfume with counterfeit Cartier, Fendi, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Dior trademarks.
Supt Dan St Quintin said this year's fair had seen "a new standard set for proactive enforcement".
Trading Standards manager Catherine Hornby urged people to avoid buying counterfeit items.
She said: "Consumers are often not aware of the health risks involved in using counterfeit items.
"At best you will waste your money on a sub-standard product, at worst you may purchase something that is harmful. Counterfeit items are unregulated, and the counterfeiters have no regard for your health and safety."
The council is asking anyone with information about counterfeit products to contact Trading Standards.
If you have information about the sale of counterfeit items you can contact Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or police on 101. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
