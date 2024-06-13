Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chorley Library remain shut for the next couple of weeks due to flooding.

The library, based on Union Street, has been closed for the past three days as a clean up operation continues.

Chorley Library will remain closed until the end of the month. | Google

Issuing an update on the situation a spokesperson for Lancashire Libraries said they hoped to reopen by the end of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More Harlow Collinge: Burnley childminder Karen Foster jailed for 12 years

They said: “We're very sorry that Chorley Library will be closed until Sunday 30 June due to essential building works.”