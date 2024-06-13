Chorley Library flooding: This is how long it will be closed
The library, based on Union Street, has been closed for the past three days as a clean up operation continues.
Issuing an update on the situation a spokesperson for Lancashire Libraries said they hoped to reopen by the end of the month.
They said: “We're very sorry that Chorley Library will be closed until Sunday 30 June due to essential building works.”
The nearest library is Coppull Library at 226 Spendmore Lane. You can also access other libraries and their opening times HERE.
