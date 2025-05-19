South Ribble Borough Council have issued an update on Leyland Market refurbishment.

The refurbishment of the market is part of a £38 million Town Deal works and will see the existing building refurbished with a new roof and modern design fit for a vibrant and dynamic market allowing for varied retail outlets and food and drink options.

An artist's impression of how the market will look. | South Ribble Borough Council

As part of the 12-month works, the interior of the market building will be refurbished with an update of the branding and signage for existing stalls and upgrading the central stalls.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Following completion of the structural surveys, Anglo Asbestos will be on site removing asbestos from the Leyland Market building.

“Once the removal of Asbestos is complete, we will then move on to concluding the engineering designs.”

They added: As you know we have already demolished the old Iddon’s factory on Quin Street and our contractors are currently on site preparing the ground ready for the start of construction of residential properties as part of the project.

“In July we expect to start on work to the new public square and commercial developments which will be situated to the back of the Market building.”