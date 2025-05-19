Council provide update on refurbishment of Leyland Market as part of £38m Town Deal works
The refurbishment of the market is part of a £38 million Town Deal works and will see the existing building refurbished with a new roof and modern design fit for a vibrant and dynamic market allowing for varied retail outlets and food and drink options.
As part of the 12-month works, the interior of the market building will be refurbished with an update of the branding and signage for existing stalls and upgrading the central stalls.
A spokesperson for the council said: “Following completion of the structural surveys, Anglo Asbestos will be on site removing asbestos from the Leyland Market building.
“Once the removal of Asbestos is complete, we will then move on to concluding the engineering designs.”
They added: As you know we have already demolished the old Iddon’s factory on Quin Street and our contractors are currently on site preparing the ground ready for the start of construction of residential properties as part of the project.