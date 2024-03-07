Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Questions over the future of Penwortham and Longton Live music festivals have been raised.

Bar, pub and cafe owners in the two localities say they fear the popular annual events won't run this year, as they haven't heard anything from South Ribble Borough Council with only weeks to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The live music events usually run on in Penwortham in May, and in the second week of July in Longton. They each bring thousands into venues, with customers paying for wristbands, and money going to performers. But with no correspondence yet from South Ribble Borough Council, which organises the event with the Creative Network and pays administration costs, businesses are worried.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails A spokesman for the Golden Ball in Liverpool Road, Longton, said: "No date has been set yet, and when I speak to the council's licensing department, all I hear is 'I'll let you know.' Other businesses in the area are all asking the same question but we're being kept in the dark. We need to be making arrangements."

A band playing at Longton Live in 2017.

A spokesman for the Lemon Tree in Liverpool Road, Longton, said: "A group of businesses are trying to find out what's going on, but we've heard nothing from the council. It looks like it's not happening, and if that's the case, it would be a massive blow. These events are huge, they're brilliant for the community. You get everybody out, from the Spar, to the church, to independent businesses, and for many places, it's a big financial boost."

Businesses in Penwortham have also confirmed to the Post that they have also yet to hear news on the event. A meeting is set to take place next week between business owners in Longton, to decide on whether an event can be run independently by venues themselves. A similar idea for Penwortham has also been mooted.

What does the council have to say?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creative Network was approached by the Post, and they directed enquiries to South Ribble Borough Council. The Post asked the council specific questions about the two events, but no answers or confirmations have been given.