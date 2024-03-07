Questions over the future of Penwortham Live and Longton Live music festivals - business owners "in the dark"
Questions over the future of Penwortham and Longton Live music festivals have been raised.
Bar, pub and cafe owners in the two localities say they fear the popular annual events won't run this year, as they haven't heard anything from South Ribble Borough Council with only weeks to go.
The live music events usually run on in Penwortham in May, and in the second week of July in Longton. They each bring thousands into venues, with customers paying for wristbands, and money going to performers. But with no correspondence yet from South Ribble Borough Council, which organises the event with the Creative Network and pays administration costs, businesses are worried.
Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails A spokesman for the Golden Ball in Liverpool Road, Longton, said: "No date has been set yet, and when I speak to the council's licensing department, all I hear is 'I'll let you know.' Other businesses in the area are all asking the same question but we're being kept in the dark. We need to be making arrangements."
A spokesman for the Lemon Tree in Liverpool Road, Longton, said: "A group of businesses are trying to find out what's going on, but we've heard nothing from the council. It looks like it's not happening, and if that's the case, it would be a massive blow. These events are huge, they're brilliant for the community. You get everybody out, from the Spar, to the church, to independent businesses, and for many places, it's a big financial boost."
Businesses in Penwortham have also confirmed to the Post that they have also yet to hear news on the event. A meeting is set to take place next week between business owners in Longton, to decide on whether an event can be run independently by venues themselves. A similar idea for Penwortham has also been mooted.
What does the council have to say?
Creative Network was approached by the Post, and they directed enquiries to South Ribble Borough Council. The Post asked the council specific questions about the two events, but no answers or confirmations have been given.
Councillor Paul Foster, Leader of South Ribble Borough Council said: “We are working on our events programme for the coming year and soon we’ll share more details of what’s on in 2024. We’re dedicated to creating and delivering exciting events across South Ribble which can be enjoyed by residents and visitors to the areas alike, and I look forward to sharing our plans.”