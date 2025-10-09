Costa Coffee make announcement on future of shop in Preston's St George's Shopping Centre

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 9th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST
Costa Coffee has announced changes to one of it’s main outlets in Preston.

Advertising signs have been seen in the windows of the former Patisserie Valerie shop on the corner of St George’s Shopping Centre and Friargate, promising ‘We’re brewing something new’.

When asked by the Post what this meant - especially with a Costa already in operation within the shopping centre - a Costa Coffee spokesman said: “We can confirm that we are moving our Costa Coffee franchise-owned store from The Mall in St Georges Shopping Centre to a new unit - remaining in the Shopping Centre.

“We’re excited to open the doors of the new store early next year, offering customers an uplifted, bright design with modern furniture. Team members from the existing store will be relocating to the new store.”

The former Patisserie Valerie site in Prestonplaceholder image
The former Patisserie Valerie site in Preston | CM

It has not been announced if another retailer will move into the bull ring area.

Patisserie Valerie closed it’s shop in that location after the cake chain fell into financial difficulties in 2019, and it has not reopened since.

Costa Coffee also operate a shop in Fishergate, which is not affected.

