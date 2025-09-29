New Preston pub restaurant opening date revealed - after seven-year wait

A pub restaurant that has been in the pipeline for a Preston suburb for seven years should finally be open by next summer, the Lancashire Post can reveal.

A Miller and Carter Steakhouse was part of the plans for the Eastway Retail Hub in Fulwood, which was granted permission in September 2018.

Branches of Lidl, Costa Coffee, Subway and Age Concern were amongst the facilities that subsequently opened on the suburban shopping site – but the watering hole and eatery never materialised.

The site where the Miller and Carter eatery is planned, on Eastway | Google

Mitchells and Butlers, which owns the Miller and Carter brand, previously blamed the impact of the pandemic for the hold-up. In November 2023, the firm said that it did still have plans to open the venue, but not in “the near future” – suggesting the launch could be as far as off as September 2025.

However, with even that date also about to pass, the company has now told the LDRS that the long-awaited hostelry should at last be welcoming its first customers next year.

A spokesperson for Miller and Carter, said: “We are very much looking forward to bringing Miller and Carter Steakhouse to Preston in the summer of 2026, subject to receiving the relevant planning permissions.

“This will be a significant investment and our beautiful new restaurant will create more than 60 jobs for local people.”

It comes after plans were submitted to Preston City Council back in June requesting permission to make changes to the originally approved layout and elevations. The authority has yet to make a decision on the proposed tweaks to what would be a 170-seater restaurant.

It has now also received an application for the signage to be installed at the site.

