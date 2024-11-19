Coroner to probe death of young couple who died in devastating house fire in Peter Street, Blackpool
Blackpool Coroner will hear evidence regarding the circumstances of the deaths of Danielle Bamber, 24, and Josh Pearson, 28, who lost their lives after a blaze ripped through their terraced home on Peter Street Blackpool at around 2.35am on Wednesday, July 16.
The couple’s two young children were rushed to hospital after a hero neighbour smashed windows at the property to pull them to safety.
But Danielle was pronounced dead at the scene while Josh died later, in hospital.
Their children Oscar, six, and 21-month-old Lorenzo were both admitted to hospital. Lorenzo was in a critical condition.
Danielle’s mum, Melissa Bamber, who is looking after Oscar, said she and Danielle were almost as close as sisters because she was only a teenager when she was born.
Lancashire Police confirmed the fire was “not being treated as suspicious” following a comprehensive investigation.
Police said they knew there had been speculation around potential third party involvement and they hoped this update would put an end to any uncertainty.
Speaking in July, Det Chief Insp John McNamara, from Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts remain with Danielle and Joshua’s loved ones at this distressing time, particularly their two children.
“This has been a harrowing investigation which I know has had a profound impact for everyone involved.
“Nonetheless, they have worked diligently and professionally to understand how this devastating blaze occurred.
“We are now satisfied that this is not a criminal investigation and are in the process of preparing a file for HM Coroner.”
Coroner Alan Wilson will now hear evidence from the police, fire service and medics to establish how the fire started and what caused the much loved couple’s death on December 5.
