A 39-year-old warehouse manager who killed himself had contacted police prior to his death, an inquest heard.

But an investigation found there was no suggestion that police should have intervened more strongly.

Tony Mills, of Delph Drive, Burscough, was found dead in woods in January of this year after last being seen in Moss Side Industrial Estate in Leyland.

He had hanged himself.

At an inquest at Preston Coroners Court, area coroner Chris Long recorded a conclusion of suicide on Mr Mills.

Mr Long read statements from key witnesses and family members of Mr Mills.

Det Insp Diane Higham said in a statement that she was called to a report of a death in Pool Hey Lane, Scarisbrick, in the early hours of January 27.

A car had been found at the scene and around 50 yards away in a wooded area a man was found dead.

Inquiries were made and the man appeared to bear a close resemblance to the description of Mr Mills, who had been reported missing.

Tony Mills was last seen at an industrial site in Leyland three days ago (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

Police said at the time he had last been seen at Moss Side Industrial Estate, Leyland.

Det Insp Higham said there were no suspicious injuries and no suggestion of any third party involvement.

Pathologist Dr Neil Papworth who carried out a post mortem said the cause of death was hanging. Blood tests showed a low level of alcohol.

The coroner said Mr Mills had been reported as a high risk missing person. On January 24 he sent his sister a worrying message.

His partner Rebecca, with whom he had a daughter, said in a statement that he had suffered from anxiety.

There had been some struggles and low moods and there was some history of self harm.

On January 23 he indicated he was staying in his car and she said "Don't do anything silly". He said he wouldn't.

The coroner said his family had said he loved the simple things in life - going to the gym, running and spending time with his friends and family.

He was described as a "wonderful man" - a caring and loving son and father.

He was very private about his health, and although he had suffered from depression and anxiety his mental health seemed to have largely improved.

The coroner said Mr Mills had been in contact with police before his death and as a result it had to be considered whether his death could have been prevented.

Mr Long said although Mr Mills had contacted police, he did not want to seek help for his mental health via a specialist team.

Mr Long said there were no obvious reasons to suggest that police should have intervened to help Mr Mills.

The coroner said CCTV showed Mr Mills in a B and Q store buying items found at the scene of his death.

Recording a conclusion of suicide, Mr Long said: "There are a number of factors that show Mr Mills took deliberate steps to end his own life.

"A conclusion of suicide is the most appropriate conclusion here."

*For anyone struggling Samaritans are always available on 116 123.