A Lancashire coroner has probed the death of a former Royal Marine found dead on the sofa at his flat.

Area coroner Kate Bissett was told Iwan Sherriff had battled alcohol addiction throughout his life.

Mr Sherriff, 54, of Chatsworth Road, Morecambe, began drinking in the Marines and it continued after his discharge, a hearing at Preston Coroners Court was told.

Area coroner Kate Bissett was told that Mr Sherriff had sought help and rehabilitation for his drinking in the past.

Mr Sherriff was found dead on the sofa at his flat in August 2024. There were no suspicious circumstances.

He had a high level of alcohol in his system.

Ms Bissett said the cause of death was alcohol intoxication and concluded that Mr Sherriff's death was alcohol-related.