The cause of death of baby who was found unresponsive in his father’s arms after the pair slept on a sofa could not be found.

An inquest at Preston’s County Hall, heard Archie Stuart Tibbs died on September 16, 2023 at the Royal Blackburn Hospital.

The coroner heard little Archie fell asleep while on the sofa with his father. His father also fell asleep and awoke to find Archie unresponsive.

He was taken to hospital but despite the best efforts of medics in Accident and Emergency the baby sadly did not recover.

Despite a post mortem and subsequent tests to try and find the cause of the youngster’s death, the coroner said nothing abnormal could be found.

Recording a verdict of undetermined, the coroner said: “Archie fell asleep whilst on the sofa with his father. His father also fell asleep and awoke to find Archie unresponsive.