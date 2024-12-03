Nothing more could have been done to save two children who died in a house fire in Preston, a coroner has concluded.

Louis Constantin Busuioc and his sister Desire-Elena Busuioc never regained consciousness after being rescued from their home in Coronation Crescent, Frenchwood, by firefighters.

Two children sadly died after being rescued from a burning home in Coronation Crescent, Frenchwood, on April 8, 2022 | Contributed

They were pronounced dead by doctors four days later.

Area coroner Chris Long this afternoon concluded the inquest into the deaths of Louis, aged five, and Desire, aged three, in April 2022.

He concluded their deaths were as a result of an accident.

Mr Long praised all the emergency services for their efforts to save the children.

Louis Constantin Busuioc, five, and his three-year-old sister Desire-Elena Busuioc | Facebook

He said the children were unlikely to have survived no matter what anyone did owing to the brain damage they had suffered due to lack of oxygen.

The inquest had been told that an emergency call to the North West Ambulance Service about the fire was initially wrongly categorised.

The call was initially classified as a category 2 instead of being escalated to category 1, which meant that ambulance crews could have been on the scene sooner.