Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd is on his way to Lancashire.

The actor who has played David Platt in the ITV soap for 24 years will be opening the brand new four star Holiday Inn in Blackpool tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Holiday Inn was constructed as part of the town’s £350m Talbot Gateway development next to Blackpool North railway station.

Corrie star Jack P Shepherd will be opening the new Holiday Inn in Blackpool

The four-storey, 144-room hotel includes business conferencing facilities and a fitness centre for guests.

The Cobbles star will pose for pictures before taking a look around the new Talbot Gateway hotel which also includes a Marco Pierre White Restaurant.

Coronation Street actor Jack P. Shepherd with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool

He will also greet staff arriving for their first shift on a Blackpool vintage bus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 70 jobs were created by the creation of the new hotel & Marco’s New York Italian restaurant.