Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd is set to open the new Blackpool Holiday Inn
and live on Freeview channel 276
Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd is on his way to Lancashire.
The actor who has played David Platt in the ITV soap for 24 years will be opening the brand new four star Holiday Inn in Blackpool tomorrow.
The Holiday Inn was constructed as part of the town’s £350m Talbot Gateway development next to Blackpool North railway station.
The four-storey, 144-room hotel includes business conferencing facilities and a fitness centre for guests.
The Cobbles star will pose for pictures before taking a look around the new Talbot Gateway hotel which also includes a Marco Pierre White Restaurant.
He will also greet staff arriving for their first shift on a Blackpool vintage bus.
More than 70 jobs were created by the creation of the new hotel & Marco’s New York Italian restaurant.
Speaking ahead of the opening in May, general manager, Mark Winter, said: "We are so excited we’ve got the keys to the hotel so we can get all the final preparation finished ahead of opening our doors."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.