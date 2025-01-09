Conway Cards in Garstang announces shock closure after 43 years with discount sale
Conway Cards located at 16 High Street will shut up shop next month and will be offering a 30 per cent closing down sale.
Announcing the news on their Facebook page earlier this week, a spokesperson for the business which sells a variety of greeting cards, gifts, helium balloons and party products said a lot of ‘sleepless night and serious thought’ had went into the decision to close after 43 years.
They said: “It’s with much sadness, after a lot of sleepless night and serious thought, that after 43 years on the High Street, Conway Cards will close its doors on the 1st February.
“We currently have a 30% SALE on all cards and gifts so if you’re a regular customer, an occasional visitor or you’ve never been in my shop before, come and grab a bargain and get stocked up before I go!
“Originally opened by my dad and his business partner Ken in 1982, I took over 18 years ago and they have been the happiest years of my working life. I’ve enjoyed serving the lovely people of Garstang and beyond, and will miss it massively.”
They added: “Thank you to my staff who’ve been on various bits of this journey with me, all my wonderful customers, suppliers and fellow business owners who have supported me in the shop over the years, in my charity work and sponsoring me for the challenges I’ve done too - it’s meant the world to me.
“I’m looking at this as an opportunity to do something new, alongside taking care of my dad and will hopefully stay in touch and see some of you in the future.”
The business will cease trading on Saturday, February 1.
