Construction work will begin soon on a three-storey children’s nursery in Cottam that will provide essential childcare services for families in the area.

PWA Planning has gained planning consent on behalf of BDMA Holdings for the new Brambles Nursery on land off Haydocks Lane to the rear of Cottam Hall Community Centre.

Located close to Cottam Primary School and Co-op supermarket, the nursery will offer a new, purpose-built environment for up to 230 children, addressing the growing need for early years provision within Cottam.

The building will be split into two and three-storey sections, and equipped with modern amenities, learning spaces, and accessible facilities for children up to five years old.

The ground floor will include a range of different learning areas, a kitchen, office space, toilets, and back-of-house facilities.

The second floor will feature sleep rooms, sub-kitchen, and a separate sensory soft play area, with a roof garden on the third floor that offers a secure outdoor play space to meet individual children’s needs.

An artist's impression of how the completed nursery will look. | UGC

The external area will feature a covered play area and a landscaped “forest play” space to support nature-based learning, as well as a dedicated 26-space car park with two electric vehicle charging points, cycle parking and a waste and recycling area.

Recruitment is already underway, with plans to employ up to 45 staff members in various teaching, administrative, and support roles.

Mathew Wiggans, managing director of BDMA Holdings, said: “This nursery has been a dream of my wife’s for as long as I can remember.

“She’s been in early years education since she was 16, and it’s something she’s incredibly passionate about.

“We’ve seen how fast the area is growing, there are more and more young families moving in, but not enough places that really meet their needs.

“We wanted to do something about that. The nursery will have a forest school feel, with learning that’s really shaped around each child in a space where they can thrive, explore, and be themselves.”

Construction work is set to begin this week and expected to be completed by June 2026. The first group of children will be welcomed in September that year. | UGC

Edward James, associate at PWA Planning, added: “This approval represents a major milestone in bringing high-quality, accessible childcare to Cottam, an area which has seen huge residential growth in the past few years.

“We’re proud to have played a part in a project that’s going to make a meaningful difference for local families.”

Construction work is set to begin this week and expected to be completed by June 2026. The first group of children will be welcomed in September that year.