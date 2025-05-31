The Tipsy Turtle has opened at 8 Station Road, in Hesketh Bank, and is a relaunch of the old Lime Bar.

The quirky microbar is owned by Lucas Parfitt whose aim is to make things affordable and community focused.

He said: “We’re community focused with pints as low as £2.39, live sports and music and a great atmosphere.

"We are also dog and family friendly and have a nice outdoor area at the front too.

“We’re also hoping to bring in our own football team.”

Why the name Tipsy Turtle?

Lucas joked: “I don’t know why - my partner likes turtles and just seemed to work.”

The Tipsy Turtle is open is seven days a week from 3pm Monday - Friday and 2pm on weekends.

Take a look around.

