The Tipsy Turtle has opened at 8 Station Road, in Hesketh Bank, and is a relaunch of the old Lime Bar.
The quirky microbar is owned by Lucas Parfitt whose aim is to make things affordable and community focused.
He said: “We’re community focused with pints as low as £2.39, live sports and music and a great atmosphere.
"We are also dog and family friendly and have a nice outdoor area at the front too.
“We’re also hoping to bring in our own football team.”
Why the name Tipsy Turtle?
Lucas joked: “I don’t know why - my partner likes turtles and just seemed to work.”
The Tipsy Turtle is open is seven days a week from 3pm Monday - Friday and 2pm on weekends.
Take a look around.
