9 fantastic pics as microbar The Tipsy Turtle opens in Preston with pints as low as £2.39

A new microbar with a quirky name has opened its doors in Preston.

The Tipsy Turtle has opened at 8 Station Road, in Hesketh Bank, and is a relaunch of the old Lime Bar.

The quirky microbar is owned by Lucas Parfitt whose aim is to make things affordable and community focused.

He said: “We’re community focused with pints as low as £2.39, live sports and music and a great atmosphere.

"We are also dog and family friendly and have a nice outdoor area at the front too.

“We’re also hoping to bring in our own football team.”

Why the name Tipsy Turtle?

Lucas joked: “I don’t know why - my partner likes turtles and just seemed to work.”

The Tipsy Turtle is open is seven days a week from 3pm Monday - Friday and 2pm on weekends.

Take a look around.

The Tipsy Turtle recently opened its doors at 8 Station Road, Hesketh Bank, Preston.

1. The Tipsy Turtle opens in Preston

Photo: The Tipsy Turtle

Outside drinking is also catered for.

2. The Tipsy Turtle opens in Preston

Photo: The Tipsy Turtle

The Tipsy Turtle himself guarding the drinks.

3. The Tipsy Turtle opens in Preston

Photo: The Tipsy Turtle

You can also watch live sports in the bar.

4. The Tipsy Turtle opens in Preston

Photo: The Tipsy Turtle

