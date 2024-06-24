Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak issues message to the people of Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the race to the polls continues, Conservative National Party leader and former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has penned a special letter to the people of Lancashire.

Towns are the beating heart of our country. They are where most people in England live, work and socialise.

We have announced a plan for 30 towns, including Preston, Fleetwood and Skelmersdale, to get £20 million each in the next parliament. This investment is at risk from a Labour government.

This money will help revive high streets and town centres. Importantly, you will decide how this money is spent. Because you know what your own local area needs better than anyone in Westminster ever could.

But Labour has criticised this spending as ‘reckless’. It just shows that they don’t want you to be in control.

Already, the £20 million that Chorley received is being spent on a new civic square, shops and houses and the £17m to Rossendale will revive the Rawtenstall Market. This is part of a £225 million package for Lancashire that will improve transport, renew town centres and support new developments like the Eden Project in Morecambe.

That is why levelling up is so important. It is about making sure jobs, growth and opportunities reach towns across our country and that local people are empowered to make things better.

Where talent is spread equally across our great nation, opportunity is not. People shouldn’t feel like they have to leave the place they call home to succeed.

People should feel pride in their home town. Rishi Sunak, Conservative Party leader

That is why we will tackle anti-social behaviour and increase neighbourhood policing if elected. We have already delivered 20,000 police officers. And we will get 8,000 more on our streets to stamp out these crimes which blight our towns.

People shouldn’t believe the only places they can succeed are the big cities. Unsurprisingly, Labour criticised us for directing this levelling up funding to you. City dwelling left wingers will never understand why our towns and villages are so important, but we do.

The Labour party has taken Lancashire for granted for too long. If Keir Starmer gets in, do you really think he will take the bold action needed to level up Lancashire?

If we are elected, we will press ahead relentlessly with our levelling up plans. From Blackburn to Burnley and Chorley to Clitheroe, the towns across Lancashire and the UK will be thriving once more.

But you will be left behind and forgotten about if Keir Starmer, the North London liberal elite, gets the keys to Number 10.

The choice is clear.