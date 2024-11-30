Concerns have been raised about the future of a derelict Grade II-listed pub following a spate of fires in Preston city centre.

The Old Dog Inn escaped unscathed after a huge blaze gutted one of its derelict neighbours, a listed building a few doors down at 131 Church Street, on November 12.

The fire caused irreparable damage and the building was ordered to be demolished after it was deemed structurally unsafe. After it was flattened, Preston City Council said an adjoining Grade II-listed building at number 131a - which housed the Aliz takeaway - would also have to come down.

After the loss of its structurally-supporting next door neighbour, the premises was left at risk of collapse, said the city council. Initially, it was thought the ground floor of the four-storey building, housing the takeaway, could be retained after its upper floors were demolished.

The site in Church Street, Preston after a huge fire caused irreparable damage to two listed buildings, leading to their demolition | Blog Preston

But after a structural inspection, Aliz’s takeaway was found to be badly damaged and also at risk of collapse, and the decision was made to raze the remaining ground floor.

The four-storey building was first listed back in 1979 because of its heritage as a likely early 19th-century warehouse. Historic England highlights a range of notable architectural features which have now been lost.

Preston City Council said that while it is committed to its legal duty to preserve heritage assets, the effects of the fire and the loss of structural support from the neighbouring property caused the listed building to become “unrestrained”.

Firefighters tackling the huge fire at an abandoned building in Church Street, Preston on November 12 | nw

A spokesperson for Preston City Council said: “Unfortunately, the adjoining grade II listed building, 131a Church Street, has been badly damaged by the fire and parts of it are at risk of collapse.

“Whilst the Council is fully aware of its legal duty to preserve heritage assets, due to the damage from the fire and without the rear building provided structural support, the listed building is now unrestrained, and demolition was required to prevent collapse.”

While the The Old Dog Inn was not damaged by the Church Street blaze, concerns have been raised about its poor condition in a city where derelict buildings appear to be vulnerable to catching fire. | Ashley Preston

The Old Dog Inn - will it be next?

Now there are fears for a derelict neighbour, The Old Dog Inn, two doors down. While the former pub was not damaged by the Church Street blaze, concerns have been raised about its poor condition in a city where derelict buildings appear to be vulnerable to catching fire.

The building, which is Grade II-listed, has been vacant since 2018 and is in a state of disrepair due to neglect, with damaged caused by water penetration and vandalism.

What are the plans for the Grade II-listed former pub?

Last year, hopes were raised for its future after plans were put forward to bring it back to life with a restaurant on the ground floor and bedsits above.

Asjed Rafiq of Watling Street Road applied to Preston City Council to change the use of the former pub. To facilitate this, Mr Rafiq also sought permission for the demolition of the roof and rear wall, as well as internal alterations.

The rear of The Old Dog Inn, which appears to be in a poor structural condition | Ashley Preston

"Ruined”

In an application form to the city council, it was stated that Growth Lancashire – a heritage and conservation partnership – “have not been in favour of the works to be carried out”, but an agent for the applicant stated: “All remaining historic features have been ruined and separate structural engineers reports have proved works required to the building are urgent.”

But the plans appear to have stalled. No restoration work has been undertaken and no further updates have been given about its future usage.

The Old Dog Inn, in its former glory as a thriving city centre pub in 1892 | Lancashire Archives

History

Heritage consultant Garry Miller has described The Old Dog Inn as “one of the town’s most important inns”.

The inn is thought to have been established on this site in 1715 and was used as an early Methodist meeting place later in the century. It was built to replace an earlier Dog Inn, which stood in a different location and was destroyed during the Battle of Preston, the final conflict in the Jacobite uprising of 1715.

The site also used to comprise a stables which were said to were said to accommodate up to 60 horses in the 1880s.

The pub appears to have been rebuilt in the early 19th century, and the facade given a makeover in 1898. The interior was altered in the late 20th century.