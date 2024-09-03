Concerns as motorbikers seen doing wheelies at 50mph in The Esplanade area of Knott End on Sea
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Cat Smith, Wyre MP, is investigating after local concerns over speeding motorcycles being driven on one wheel on The Esplanade area of Knott End on Sea.
The MP said:” I’ve received many concerns from residents in the Esplanade area about speeding and have been pleased to press for enforcement action, but also more recently I have been alarmed to hear about the dangerous driving by motorbikes on the road, driving at speed on one wheel.
“Noisy bikes driving dangerously whilst speeding around local streets deliberately disturbing and intimidating local residents are a nightmare for communities, and the Labour Party made cracking down on this antisocial behaviour a key priority.
“I was pleased to raise this as an antisocial behaviour issue with local Superintendent Craig Kelshaw.
“He has assured me this is being fed into the Neighbourhood Policing Team and Roads Policing Team, advising “...targeting dangerous drivers is a key priority and our Operation Centurion has branched out to our Roads Policing Team so I can also ask that this information is reviewed with a view to adding it to the Operation Centurion tasking.
“My advice for you constituent is that any visual footage could be submitted through our Operation SNAP which is a Police response to the increasing submissions of video and photographic evidence from members of the public in relation to witnessed driving offences.
“This link provides further detail on how to do this this link LANCASHIRE POLICE - Lancashire Constabulary.”
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Cat Smith said: “I’m hope in time as the new Government brings forward its legislative agenda for the country we will see nuisance driving reduce through new and increased police powers.
“But for now I am happy to continue to push for enforcement within existing powers and will continue to support residents in Knott End to prevent speeding and dangerous driving around the Esplanade area.”