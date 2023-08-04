News you can trust since 1886
Concern growing for missing teenage boy, 18, who was last seen at Preston railway station

A missing teenager who was last seen at Preston railway station has links to Blackpool and Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Aug 2023, 13:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 13:13 BST

Ethan Rydeheard was last seen at Preston railway station at around 6.05pm on Thursday (August 3).

Police said they were “concerned for his welfare” and launched an appeal for information on Friday morning (August 4).

The 18-year-old is described as 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build, with short curly hair.

Police are asking for the public's help to find Ethan Rydeheard, 18, who is missing (Credit: Lancashire Police)Police are asking for the public's help to find Ethan Rydeheard, 18, who is missing (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and green Nike joggers.

Ethan has links to Preston, Blackburn and Blackpool.

The public were urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Ethan.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 01772 209112 or 101 quoting log number 1282 of August 3.