Concern growing for missing teenage boy, 18, who was last seen at Preston railway station
Ethan Rydeheard was last seen at Preston railway station at around 6.05pm on Thursday (August 3).
Police said they were “concerned for his welfare” and launched an appeal for information on Friday morning (August 4).
The 18-year-old is described as 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build, with short curly hair.
He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and green Nike joggers.
Ethan has links to Preston, Blackburn and Blackpool.
The public were urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Ethan.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 01772 209112 or 101 quoting log number 1282 of August 3.