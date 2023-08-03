News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Boy, 8, dies after tragic van accident
Serious collision involving van and child closes road
Hospital statement after doctor wrongly told mum-to-be that her baby had died

Missing teenage boy ,16, who may be in Preston is wanted for breaching his curfew order

A missing teenage boy who is believed to be in Preston has breached his curfew order.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 17:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 17:08 BST

Niall Farmer is wanted for breach of tag and breach of curfew, but police said they are also concerned about him.

The 16-year-old was last seen at his home address in Bootle at around 10am on July 15, but officers believe he may be in Preston.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Farmer was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, black shoes and a black jacket.

Have you seen 16-year-old Niall Farmer? (Credit: Lancashire Police)Have you seen 16-year-old Niall Farmer? (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Have you seen 16-year-old Niall Farmer? (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular
Read More
Police dog killed after attacking officer

He is described as a white man, of slim build, 6ft tall with short mousy hair and blue eyes.

Farmer has links to Preston and Liverpool.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log number 0190 of July 19.