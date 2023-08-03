Missing teenage boy ,16, who may be in Preston is wanted for breaching his curfew order
A missing teenage boy who is believed to be in Preston has breached his curfew order.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 17:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 17:08 BST
Niall Farmer is wanted for breach of tag and breach of curfew, but police said they are also concerned about him.
The 16-year-old was last seen at his home address in Bootle at around 10am on July 15, but officers believe he may be in Preston.
Farmer was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, black shoes and a black jacket.
He is described as a white man, of slim build, 6ft tall with short mousy hair and blue eyes.
Farmer has links to Preston and Liverpool.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log number 0190 of July 19.