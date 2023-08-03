Missing teenage boy ,16, who may be in Preston is wanted for breaching his curfew order

Niall Farmer is wanted for breach of tag and breach of curfew, but police said they are also concerned about him.

The 16-year-old was last seen at his home address in Bootle at around 10am on July 15, but officers believe he may be in Preston.

Farmer was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, black shoes and a black jacket.

Have you seen 16-year-old Niall Farmer? (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He is described as a white man, of slim build, 6ft tall with short mousy hair and blue eyes.

Farmer has links to Preston and Liverpool.