Steven Wilcox was last seen at the railway station at around 3.40pm on Tuesday, July 18.

Police said they are becoming “increasingly concerned” for his welfare and launched an appeal for information on Monday (July 24).

The 67-year-old is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with long white hair.

Steven Wilcox was last seen at Kirkham & Wesham railway station (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was last seen wearing an off white crew neck jumper, off white trainers and grey joggers.

Steven has links to York, Halifax and Bournemouth.