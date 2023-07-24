Tom had been in Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool since the accident on May 25.

He was previously in a coma and on life support.

He had been enjoying the many video messages which had been flooding in since his family set up a Facebook page, 'You can do it Tom!'.

11-year-old Tom from Lancaster has been discharged from hospital after being critically injured after being hit by a police car.

Videos came from celebrities including Morecambe-based world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, James Hooton AKA Sam Dingle from Emmerdale, former Manchester United footballers Gary Neville, David May and Dion Dublin, Coronation Street actor Martin 'Spider' Hancock, TV sport reporter Mike Bushell, TV presenter Jeremy Kyle, Barry Roche from Morecambe FC, singer Russell Watson and children’s TV character Hacker T Dog.

Tom’s family said on Facebook two days ago: “After eight weeks and one day, Tom's been discharged today!

"Thank you so much to all the wonderful staff and carers who have taken care of Tom the last few weeks.

"From the initial paramedics, who attended the scene, to the Lancaster RLI crew for emergency care before his transfer to the amazing care of Alder Hey.

"All of you have played a major part in saving Tom's life and we can't thank you enough.

"Thanks to the local community for your overwhelming support and to the dozens of celebrities who took the time to send videos of support.

"Every single video and message has been a huge support with Tom's recovery.

"We've one final video post that arrived yesterday (from Sam Barber who sings Tom's favourite song!)

"Final thanks goes to Ronald Macdonald Children's Charity for taking away the worry and stress of hotel accommodation costs with their amazing 'house' on site.

"You've done it Tom x Thank you again to everyone.”

Tom was injured on the evening of Thursday May 25.

The incident happened just before 8.30pm on Owen Road in Lancaster at the junction with Torrisholme Road and involved a marked police Peugeot 308 hatchback which was responding to an emergency call.

Tom was taken by ambulance to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and later transferred to Alder Hey in Liverpool.