Concern is growing for a missing man from Preston who was last seen three days ago.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 6th Sep 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 14:21 BST
Stephen Walpole was last seen in Watery Lane, Ashton-on-Ribble, at around 7.25pm on Sunday, September 3.

The 58-year-old has been described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with shaven mousy grey hair and a white stubble beard.

Stephen has large tattoos on both arms and a large one on his chest.

Police are asking for the public's help to find Stephen Walpole who is missing from Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)Police are asking for the public's help to find Stephen Walpole who is missing from Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Police are asking for the public's help to find Stephen Walpole who is missing from Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded jumper, dark blue jeans and dark blue trainers with white soles.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are very concerned for Stephen’s welfare, and his disappearance is out of character.”

The public were urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Stephen.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 1337 of September 4, 2023.