Stephen Walpole was last seen in Watery Lane, Ashton-on-Ribble, at around 7.25pm on Sunday, September 3.

The 58-year-old has been described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with shaven mousy grey hair and a white stubble beard.

Stephen has large tattoos on both arms and a large one on his chest.

Police are asking for the public's help to find Stephen Walpole who is missing from Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded jumper, dark blue jeans and dark blue trainers with white soles.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are very concerned for Stephen’s welfare, and his disappearance is out of character.”

The public were urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Stephen.