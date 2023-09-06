Concern growing for missing man, 58, who was last seen three days ago
Stephen Walpole was last seen in Watery Lane, Ashton-on-Ribble, at around 7.25pm on Sunday, September 3.
The 58-year-old has been described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with shaven mousy grey hair and a white stubble beard.
Stephen has large tattoos on both arms and a large one on his chest.
He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded jumper, dark blue jeans and dark blue trainers with white soles.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are very concerned for Stephen’s welfare, and his disappearance is out of character.”
The public were urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Stephen.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 1337 of September 4, 2023.