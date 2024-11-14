Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner has pressed the Government on the need to tackle retail crime, to protect shopworkers, customers and businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire PCC Clive Grunshaw with officers.

Writing to the Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson, Commissioner Clive Grunshaw called for a new law to protect shop workers subjected to harassment and assault, including both physical and verbal harassment, whilst also making it mandatory for all offences that take place in a retail setting to be recorded as such.

Mr Grunshaw also called for a review of the ways to encourage enhanced business security to lessen the risks of retail crime, potentially through licensing, increased responsibility to 'design out crime', or new funding streams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, the Commissioner highlighted the work already happening in Lancashire to address retail crime through Operation Vulture, which has seen thousands of positive outcomes for shoplifting offences including charges, cautions and fixed penalty notices, in addition to civil orders.

With proactive enforcement backed by a focus on prevention, officers have also worked with retailers to protect themselves and avoid people becoming victims in the first place.

This comes as Operation Vulture is highlighted during USDAW's 'Respect for Shop workers Week' after already seeing 2,100 positive outcomes since coming into effect in March 2024 including 637 arrests for shoplifting offences.

Read More Lancashire Police search for missing teenager with links to Preston, Chorley and Leyland

Clive Grunshaw, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire said: "For too long we have seen the damage that retail crime and shopworker abuse has on the people it affects. Most of us will spend time in a retail setting and it's absolutely vital staff and customers feel safe when going about their daily lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're working hard here across Lancashire through Op Vulture to tackle retail crime and all the various forms it takes, from shoplifting to harassment and anti-social behaviour. Government can help us here in Lancashire and across the country to tackle this national epidemic, with additional powers to protect shop workers, make sure retail spaces are safer, alongside ways to stamp out the issues that plague our town centres such as anti-social behaviour, all vital steps to tacking it.

“As the public’s voice in policing, I will continue to work with Government and all local stakeholders to ensure we have the tools, funding and support to deliver the best possible policing service for the people of Lancashire.”