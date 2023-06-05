A DOG with a social media persona has urged bosses of other seaside towns to visit Blackpool for ‘a lesson in high street revival’.

Colin The Dachschund and his 70-year-old owner recently visited the town and was blown away by the new Abingdon Street Market food hall.

In a letter to Blackpool Gazette editor Vanessa Sims, Colin The Dachschund said: “I spent the last weekend in Blackpool.

“Best of luck with that I can hear you say. Worst town in the UK full of down and outs and drug addicts I suppose. Well no is the answer to that.

“We happened to arrive at the weekend of the opening of the Abingdon Street Market and if there is a lesson in high street revival this is it.

“This building had formally been a police station and a traditional indoor market, then the pandemic hit and serious structural defects were found in the building.

“That would normally see the end of a historic building left to decay and then finally levelled. At this point Blackpool council stepped in and purchased the building.

“A government grant was applied for and after much dedicated hard work the grant was approved. A young team of specialists with vision were then found to turn this into a much needed project for the revival of Blackpool.

“The vision was then turned into a reality with the food and retail hall. This was not to be full of corporate retail but was to give the young artisans and start ups of Lancashire a chance.

“The best of the independents were found and how they responded. They have put their heart and soul and their money into what they see as the future.

“I am nearly 70 years old and if this is the future for the 21st century thank god it has finally arrived. The enthusiasm in the crafting of their food and drink was to be admired.

“The coffee and beer from the local brewery made Lancashire proud.

“The great thing for us was that you can take your dog into the food hall, what a relief as dog owners we were no longer second class citizens.

“Blackpool has still got more to do but it has started the journey to success.

“Other towns and seaside resorts need to go to Blackpool and take a look at The Abingdon Street Market, it may be the lifeline you need.”

Do you agree? send your thoughts to [email protected]

